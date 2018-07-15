 Hawaii’s first quilt museum opens in Kona
Associated Press
July 15, 2018
KAILUA, KONA >> The only Hawaiian quilt museum in the state is officially open for business.

West Hawaii Today reports the Kona Hawaiian Quilt Museum and Gallery opened Saturday, two years after museum founder Karen Barry started with the concept in 2016.

The museum displays nearly 60 Hawaiian quilts, some more than 100 years old. There are also pieces available for sale.

Barry promises an ever-changing exhibit as well as a home for traveling quilt shows, popular on the mainland.

The museum also offers family-friendly activities and scavenger hunts.

The museum will offer an outreach program with schools, teaching the art and historical significance of Hawaiian quilting. Volunteers are needed to teach these programs, as well as staff the museum.

