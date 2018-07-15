Oahu Safeway customer wins $1M in Monopoly game

Rob Shikina
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Tiana M., and her boyfriend, Brandt, hold up the $1 million check in an award ceremony at the Kapahulu Safeway store today.
A 29-year-old Honolulu resident received a $1 million prize today through Safeway’s Monopoly game.
Tiana, who asked that her last name not be used, received her award this afternoon at the Kapahulu store, where she played the game earlier this year.
She arrived at the store in a white limousine with her boyfriend Brandt and their 1-year-old daughter nicknamed “Sweetie Girl.”
They were greeted by cheering Safeway employees dressed as Monopoly characters and received a giant check.
“I feel so blessed,” Tiana said. “I still can’t believe it, but I’m really thankful to Safeway.”
She was the first Safeway customer to win the game’s grand prize in Hawaii. Albertsons Companies, which owns Safeway, has been offering the Monopoly game for 10 years, while Safeway has presented it in Hawaii for three years.
Tiana won after entering codes from game tickets into an online last chance drawing.
Two winners won the grand prize of $1 million. The first winner was announced in Idaho Falls, Idaho, earlier this year.