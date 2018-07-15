 U.S.-China trade war casts wary eye on Hawaii impacts
July 15, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

U.S.-China trade war casts wary eye on Hawaii impacts

By Christopher A. McNally
Posted on July 15, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 13, 2018 at 7:34 pm
The first shots in the U.S.-China trade war were fired on July 6. Apparently, these won’t be the last based on the latest move by President Donald Trump. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –