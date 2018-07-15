‘Downton Abbey’ movie to shoot this summer

Shooting for the Downton Abbey movie will officially begin this September. The original main cast from the hit series is expected to return as well. Since the program ended, many of the actors have spoken of their eagerness to return for a big-screen adaptation. During its six-season run, the critically-acclaimed show garnered numerous awards, including a trio of Golden Globes, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards and a Special BAFTA award. With 69 nominations, it was the most nominated non-U.S. television show in the history of the Emmys.
COURTESY PBS
From left, Elizabeth McGovern as Lady Grantham, Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham, Dan Stevens as Matthew Crawley, Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley, Allen Leech as Tom Branson, Jim Carter as Mr. Carson, and Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Hughes, from the TV series, “Downton Abbey.” Focus Features said last week that it will this summer begin production on a “Downton” film that will reunite the Crawley family on the big screen. Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and will produce.
Brian Percival, who directed the series’ pilot, will direct the film.