Kate Upton, Justin Verlander expecting first child

Associated Press
July 15, 2018
    Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, model Kate Upton attend an NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets in Houston in April. Upton and Verlander are expecting their first child. Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday.

HOUSTON >> Supermodel Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander are expecting their first child.

Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday in a post with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami.” The picture of her in a red, high-waisted suit and white top revealed a slight baby bump.

Verlander, who was selected to his seventh All-Star game today, reposted her post later Saturday with the caption: “You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”

Upton is 26 and Verlander 35. They married in November in Italy, just after Verlander helped the Astros win their first World Series.

