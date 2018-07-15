 Woman charged with hacking Selena Gomez’s email
Associated Press
July 15, 2018
Updated July 15, 2018 10:11am
  • A New Jersey woman has been charged with identity theft and fraud after hacking into pop star Selena Gomez' e-mail accounts.

    Selena Gomez in Inglewood, Calif., in April. Susan Antrach of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey has been charged with 11 felonies stemming from the hacking of the email of Selena Gomez and one of the actress and singer’s associates. Los Angeles County prosecutors said Antrach has been charged with five identity-theft counts, five fraud counts and one count of accessing and using data without permission.

LOS ANGELES >> A woman has been charged with 11 felonies stemming from the hacking of the email of Selena Gomez and one of the singer’s associates.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said Friday that 21-year-old Susan Antrach of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, has been charged with five identity-theft counts, five fraud counts and one count of accessing and using data without permission. The charges are felonies that collectively could get her nearly 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege Antrach accessed the accounts of the 25-year-old Gomez and the unnamed associate several times in 2015 and 2016, and also posted private media from the accounts online.

Antrach has not entered a plea. Prosecutors did not know if she has hired an attorney who could comment, and no phone listing could be found for her.

