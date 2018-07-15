Womens Singles Final: Tennis Championships of Honolulu

Nao Hibino (JPN) and Jessica Pegula (USA) battled on the court for the Womens Singles Final at the Tennis Championships of Honolulu held at University of Hawaii at Manoa on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Hibino won the championship match 6-0, 6-2.
Pictured is Hibino celebrating during the second set.
Pictured is Pegula during the first set.
Hibino is pictured receiving her winnings with Pom Luxton, American Savings Bank, Vice President and Home Loans Manager.
Nao is pictured reacting after her win.
Hibino (C) and Pegula met at the net after their match.
Pictured is Pegula at service during the first set.