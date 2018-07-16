Female hiker assaulted at Haleakala Crater

A female hiker reported being assaulted at Haleakala Crater at Haleakala National Park on Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A female hiker reported being assaulted at Haleakala Crater at Haleakala National Park on Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

The assailant is described as a five-foot, nine-inches tall male in his mid- to late 30s, wearing black pants and a black T-shirt.

NPS rangers are actively searching the entire crater for the suspect, with the assistance of the Maui Police Department and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Visitor access to the crater from the summit and Kipahulu districts is closed through Wednesday afternoon, said NPS. In addition, no cabin or back country camping permits will be issued until further notice. Visitors may still access all front country areas of the summit and Kipahulu districts, including the Pipiwai Trail, the NPS said.

Sunrise visitation at the summit on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings is open only to reservation holders and tours.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact National Park Service Dispatch at 985-6179 or the Maui Police Department at 244-6400