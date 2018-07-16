Hawaiian Airlines to increase non-stop Seoul flights in January

Hawaiian Airlines announced today that it will operate additional, daily, non-stop service between Seoul’s Incheon International Airport and Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport during peak season this winter.

The additional flights will offer Korea travelers more flexibility and convenience when planning their Hawaiian vacation in the winter, the company said.

“Our daily flights will help us meet increased demand by Korean travelers seeking our authentic Hawaiian flight experience on their way to a warm and relaxing getaway,” said Soojin Yu, South Korea country director at Hawaiian Airlines in a news release. “We are very pleased to increase our service so we may welcome aboard even more guests during the popular Lunar New Year holiday.”

On Mondays and Tuesdays, Hawaiian will offer flights departing HNL at 3:30 p.m. and arriving in Seoul at about 10:15 p.m. from Jan. 14 to Feb. 5. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Jan. 15 to Feb. 6, Hawaiian will add flights from Seoul to Honolulu departing at 11:55 p.m. and arriving at 12:50 p.m. from Jan. 15 to Feb. 6, 2019.

Hawaiian currently operates five flights a week between Seoul and Honolulu, according to the airline, and has carried over 800,000 guests between Incheon and Honolulu since launching the service in January 2011.