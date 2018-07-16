HECO outages for needed repair work begin tonight

Hawaiian Electric is reminding customers to prepare for overnight outages to begin tonight as crews conduct underground cabling work in Iwilei, Kakaako and Ala Moana.

Approximately 400 businesses and 2,500 residential customers have been notified of the outages that will take place Mondays through Thursdays from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for three weeks. Work is scheduled to be completed on or before Aug. 2.

Crews will replace faulty splices on six circuits. The scheduled repairs come after more than a dozen outages occurred over the past year involving the affected circuits.

Splices connect high voltage cables to circuits that supply power to home and businesses, according to HECO.

For safety reasons, HECO will shut down equipment in about 70 manholes as crews conduct upgrades. Work will begin in Iwilei and proceed to Kakaako and Ala Moana. Motorists are advised to exercise caution in affected areas.

HECO said most of the customers to be affected by the underground cabling work are located within several blocks of Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Boulevard.

Lane closures and parking restrictions relating to the project will be announced on HECO’s Twitter account: @HwnElectric.

For more information, call 548-7311 or visit www.hawaiianelectric.com/UndergroundUpgrades.