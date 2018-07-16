‘Lava bomb’ injures 12 on Big Isle tour boat

At least 12 people were injured after a “lava bomb” reportedly punctured the roof of a lava tour boat, causing a large hole, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

The boat operated by Hawaiian Lava Boat Tours returned to Wailoa Harbor at about 7 a.m. today. The exact time and location of the explosion is unclear at this time.

Of the injured passengers, an ambulance transported three people to Hilo Medical Center. Two of the three passengers were in stable condition and one woman described to be in her 20s is in serious condition with a fractured femur.

The fire department said the nine other passengers drove themselves to the hospital. Their injuries were described to be superficial.

In addition to the punctured roof, the boat sustained damage to one of the railings.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement is investigating. Spokesman Dan Dennison said conservation officers are interviewing injured passengers.

According to initial reports, the vessel was outside of the 300-meter (984-foot) safety zone established by the Coast Guard at the time of the explosion.