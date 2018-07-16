 ‘Lava bomb’ injures 12 on Big Isle tour boat
July 16, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Top News

‘Lava bomb’ injures 12 on Big Isle tour boat

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
July 16, 2018
Updated July 16, 2018 9:46am

  • COURTESY DLNR

    Light shone through a hole in the roof of a Hawaiian Lava Boat Tours vessel this morning where a “lava bomb” smashed through earlier, off the coast of Hawaii island.

ADVERTISING

At least 12 people were injured after a “lava bomb” reportedly punctured the roof of a lava tour boat, causing a large hole, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

The boat operated by Hawaiian Lava Boat Tours returned to Wailoa Harbor at about 7 a.m. today. The exact time and location of the explosion is unclear at this time.

Of the injured passengers, an ambulance transported three people to Hilo Medical Center. Two of the three passengers were in stable condition and one woman described to be in her 20s is in serious condition with a fractured femur.

The fire department said the nine other passengers drove themselves to the hospital. Their injuries were described to be superficial.

In addition to the punctured roof, the boat sustained damage to one of the railings.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement is investigating. Spokesman Dan Dennison said conservation officers are interviewing injured passengers.

According to initial reports, the vessel was outside of the 300-meter (984-foot) safety zone established by the Coast Guard at the time of the explosion.

PREVIOUS STORY
Pennsylvania mother accused of killing her baby with drug-laced breast milk
Comments (3)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING