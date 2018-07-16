Kaneohe sailor, reported missing in early July, rejoins unit

A Kaneohe-based sailor who went missing at the beginning of July has now rejoined his unit, according to U.S. Marine Corps officials.

Seaman Shaun Palmer, a Navy hospital corpsman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, has rejoined his unit, U.S. Marines officials said today. He voluntarily returned to his unit on Sunday and will be integrated back into the unit.

“Actions taken as a result of Seaman Palmer’s absence are administrative in nature and therefore an internal matter,” said Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Eric Abrams in an e-mail. “In general, command leadership looks at these types of situations on a case-by-case basis with so many different variables. The focus right now is that we are thankful that he is safe and back with his unit.”

Palmer was reported missing earlier this month and was last seen at Kelley O’Neil’s, an Irish pub in Waikiki, early Sunday morning on July 1, according to reports. He was was with a Marine who was arrested after a “low-key” altercation, Abrams said. No major injuries were reported, and the Marine was later released, he said.

Palmer’s mother, Diane Unterein, also flew to Honolulu from California earlier this month, vowing to find her missing son after launching a GoFundMe campaign for airfare and accommodations.