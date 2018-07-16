 Reality TV star charged over scuffle with hotel security
July 16, 2018 | 88° | Check Traffic

Features

Reality TV star charged over scuffle with hotel security

Associated Press
July 16, 2018
Updated July 16, 2018 2:06pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Farrah Abraham in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 16. Los Angeles prosecutors have charged Abraham with two misdemeanor charges over a scuffle with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard last month. Los Angeles district attorney’s spokesman Ricardo Santiago said today that Abraham has been charged with misdemeanor battery and also resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace office. Her case is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 13.

ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> Los Angeles prosecutors have charged reality TV star Farrah Abraham with two misdemeanor charges over a scuffle with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard last month.

Los Angeles district attorney’s spokesman Ricardo Santiago said Monday that Abraham has been charged with misdemeanor battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace office. Her case is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 13.

The 27-year-old was arrested on June 13 after being accused of attacking a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel, hitting him in the face and grabbing his ear.

Abraham’s publicist did not immediately return a message seeking comment, but has previously said the incident was a misunderstanding and has “been blown out of proportion.”

Abraham is known for her roles on MTV’s “16 & Pregnant” and “Teen Mom.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Hulk Hogan reinstated into wrestling Hall of Fame
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING