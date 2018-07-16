 Showtime, Sacha Baron Cohen push back against Sarah Palin
July 16, 2018 | 88° | Check Traffic

Features| Top News

Showtime, Sacha Baron Cohen push back against Sarah Palin

Associated Press
July 16, 2018
Updated July 16, 2018 2:10pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., in March. Showtime and Sacha Baron Cohen are pushing back against allegations the comedian duped guests on his new show by posing as a disabled veteran.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Showtime and Sacha Baron Cohen are pushing back against allegations the comedian duped guests on his new show by posing as a disabled veteran.

The network says in a statement today that Baron Cohen “did not present himself as a disabled veteran” or wear any military apparel when he met with Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

Palin last week on Facebook complained that Baron Cohen “heavily disguised himself” as a disabled U.S. veteran in a wheelchair when she was “duped” into an interview. She challenged Baron Cohen and Showtime to donate proceeds from the show to a veterans’ charity.

In the new show “Who Is America?,” Baron Cohen dons various prosthetics and accents in an attempt to embarrass those on the right and left.

PREVIOUS STORY
Reality TV star charged over scuffle with hotel security
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING