 Cause of Aiea house fire undetermined
July 16, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Cause of Aiea house fire undetermined

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 16, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 15, 2018 at 10:24 pm
Honolulu Fire Department crews responded to a single- story family home at 98-062 Lokowai St. Sunday morning after being notified that a structure was fully engulfed in flames. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –