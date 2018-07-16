 Power outages to affect Iwilei and Ala Moana areas
By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 16, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 15, 2018 at 10:35 pm
Hawaiian Electric Co. will begin a three-week series of overnight outages tonight that will affect customers in the Iwilei, Kakaako and Ala Moana areas. Read More

