 Lanikai earns redemption at Keehi
July 16, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Lanikai earns redemption at Keehi

By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on July 16, 2018 12:05 am 
“Redemption, boys!” said Lanikai coach Karel Tresnak Sr. moments after the club’s senior men’s crew emerged victorious from the glassy Keehi Lagoon waters Sunday afternoon. “No waves necessary.” Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –