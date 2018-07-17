 Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams seeks mental health help
Associated Press
July 17, 2018
Updated July 17, 2018 6:30pm

    Singer-actress Michelle Williams at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES >> Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams says she’s seeking help for the depression she has struggled with for years.

Williams said in an Instagram post today that she has “sought help from a great team of health care professionals.”

She gave no specifics on her treatment, and a message left with her manager seeking details was not immediately returned.

Williams’ post says that for years she has dedicated herself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to seek help. She says she recently decided to listen to the advice she has given, and wants to lead by example in seeking treatment.

The 37-year-old Williams was a core member of Destiny’s Child, the trio with Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland that sat atop the R&B world from 1997 to 2006.

