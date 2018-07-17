 Government agencies to hold meeting on possible explosive event at Halemaumau
July 17, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Top News

Government agencies to hold meeting on possible explosive event at Halemaumau

By Star-Advertiser staff
July 17, 2018
Updated July 17, 2018 11:47am

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A plume of ash was seen in May above Halemaumau crater on Hawaii island. Hawaii County Civil Defense and other agencies are holding a community briefing at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Pahala Community Center to address the various scenarios of a possible explosive event at Halemaumau.

ADVERTISING

Hawaii County Civil Defense and other agencies are holding a community briefing at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Pahala Community Center to address the various scenarios of a possible explosive event at Halemaumau.

The briefing will discuss the possible impacts and responses to such an event.

Besides a presentation by the U.S. Geological Survey, staff from Civil Defense, the state Highways Division and county Department of Public Works will be on hand to discuss evacuation routes. The county will also discuss sheltering and personal preparedness.

A similar informational meeting was recently held in Volcano.

For further information, the public may call the Department of Research and Development at 961-8368. American Sign Language interpretation will be available.

PREVIOUS STORY
Amazon pokes fun at glitches, says tech gadgets popular
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING