Government agencies to hold meeting on possible explosive event at Halemaumau

Hawaii County Civil Defense and other agencies are holding a community briefing at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Pahala Community Center to address the various scenarios of a possible explosive event at Halemaumau.

The briefing will discuss the possible impacts and responses to such an event.

Besides a presentation by the U.S. Geological Survey, staff from Civil Defense, the state Highways Division and county Department of Public Works will be on hand to discuss evacuation routes. The county will also discuss sheltering and personal preparedness.

A similar informational meeting was recently held in Volcano.

For further information, the public may call the Department of Research and Development at 961-8368. American Sign Language interpretation will be available.