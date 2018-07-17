 Iceberg looming over Greenland village spotted from space
Associated Press
July 17, 2018
Updated July 17, 2018 10:45am

    The satellite image, which was captured by Sentinel-2A on July 9, provided by European Space Agency esa today, shows a huge iceberg perilously close to the village of Innaarsuit on the west coast of Greenland. If the berg breaks apart, waves resulting from the falling ice could wash away parts of the village.

BERLIN >> An iceberg that drifted perilously close to a remote Greenland village is so big it can be seen from space.

The European Space Agency released an image today showing the giant iceberg just off the coast of Innaarsuit.

Dozens of village residents were evacuated to higher ground last week due to concerns the 11 million-ton iceberg might break apart and produce waves large enough to wash away low-lying buildings.

The image captured July 9 by ESA’s Sentinel-2 satellites shows several other large icebergs in the vicinity.

Separately, Greenland’s broadcaster KNR published video taken by a local resident showing a time lapse of the iceberg drifting past the village.

KNR reported that strong winds and elevated tides moved the iceberg northward, away from the harbor, over the weekend.

