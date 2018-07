Beachgoers are being warned not to swim at White Plains Beach today after a tiger shark was spotted in the area, the city Emergency Services Department said.

Federal lifeguards confirmed a shark longer than eight feet in the area, the department said in an alert at about 3:20 p.m.

Lifeguards posted warning signs and were urging swimmers to stay out of the water.