Nightly lane closures for Kalanianaole Highway continue due to resurfacing

The state Department of Transportation continues resurfacing work this week on the eastbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway, from the H-1 to West Hind Drive in East Oahu, according to the state officials.

As part of the resurfacing project, the loop detectors at the intersections from Ainakoa Avenue to West Hind Drive were cut, according to DOT. The signals along this corridor have reverted to base timing, which triggers left-turn signals on a schedule instead of on demand, negatively impacting the morning westbound commute.

As a temporary measure, the state is installing microwave sensors at Ainakoa Avenue and each of the affected intersections to improve timing. The loop detectors will be reinstalled and connected to key intersections prior to the project’s completion in September.

Meanwhile, the bikeway on the ramp from Kilauea Avenue today may be modified from the H-1 to Ainakoa Avenue to maintain two eastbound lanes during work hours from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Bicyclists and pedestrians will be escorted or routed through the area during the work.

Concerns and comments on the Kalanianaole Highway Resurfacing project can be directed to the state DOT through the Public Affairs Office at 587-2160 or by email to DOTPAO@hawaii.gov.

The following closures are scheduled this week in Aina Haina:

>> Two lanes closed tonight in the eastbound direction between the H-1 freeway and Ainakoa Avenue. Two open lanes will be maintained in the eastbound direction.

>> Two lanes closed on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly through Friday morning for pavement resurfacing work. Two lanes in each direction will remain open at all times.

>> Two lanes closed in the westbound direction Wednesday and Thursday night between West Hind Drive and Ainakoa Avenue. Traffic will be contraflowed in the eastbound lanes.