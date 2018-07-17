Panda Express looks to fill 85 Hawaii positions at career event

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Panda Express is hiring through a week-long Panda Career Event, starting Wednesday, at 400 locations nationwide, including Hawaii.

A total of 85 positions are available at Hawaii’s more than dozen Panda Express locations. The majority of positions are on Oahu, which is hiring at restaurants stretching from Kapolei to Mililani, Kahala and Waikiki.

Since it began in 1983, Panda Express says it “has always been passionate about creating a pathway to success for potential new hires and fostering their personal and professional growth.” The family-owned “American Chinese” restaurant chain has more than 35,000 employees in the U.S., many of which it says have risen through the ranks, starting as general managers or other in-store positions.

“Our hope is that the Panda Career Event is not only a catalyst to welcome new associates into the Panda family, but also shines a light on the lucrative career growth the restaurant industry has to offer,” said Leonard Yip, chief people officer at the California-based Panda Restaurant Group in a news release. “We look forward to discovering candidates who have the unwavering qualities of grit, grace, giving and humility – they’re the values we prize and see every day at our Panda Express restaurants.”

Panda Express said its associates are offered comprehensive benefits and perks, including paid time off, bonuses, medical insurance with 80 percent of the premium covered by Panda and 50 percent for qualified dependents, stock options and 401K savings accounts for eligible associates. In addition, qualified associates are eligible for stipends for continuing education opportunities as well as scholarships.

Interviews will be held at various Panda Express locations during the week. To schedule an interview, visit PandaCareers.com.