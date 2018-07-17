Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Sheri Kajiwara, director of customer services at the City and County of Honolulu, said 109 people did not show up for appointments for driver’s license renewals June 30. A story on Page A1 Saturday inaccurately reported that the no-shows were for the month of June.

>> Karie Wong said of the virtual reality game “Adventure VR,” “It’s waaay better than a movie.” Part of her quote was missing in a story on Page 11 of TGIF in Friday’s edition.

>> Campaign spending reports show Gov. David Ige reported $688,227 cash on hand, a more than 2-to-1 advantage over the $299,743 of Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa. A story on Page B1 Saturday inaccurately reported the ratio.