 Rapper T.I. charged with simple assault, other charges
Rapper T.I. charged with simple assault, other charges

Associated Press
July 17, 2018
Updated July 17, 2018 12:05pm
  • FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Prosecutors this July charged rapper T.I. with simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct following an altercation outside his Atlanta area home in May 2018. News outlets report the charges stem from T.I.’s May 16 arrest outside of his gated community in Stockbridge.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
MCDONOUGH, Ga. >> Prosecutors this month charged rapper T.I. with simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct following an altercation outside his Atlanta area home in May.

News outlets report the charges stem from T.I.’s May 16 arrest outside of his gated community in Stockbridge.

Henry County Deputy Police Chief Mike Ireland said at the time that T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, had lost his key and the guard wouldn’t let him in the neighborhood. According to the police report, T.I. was eventually allowed inside but walked back to the guard, demanding his name. Police were called and T.I. was arrested but later released on bond.

The county solicitor general’s office filed the accusation Friday. T.I.’s attorney Steve Sadow told news outlets the accusation was “baseless, ill-founded and unjustified.”

