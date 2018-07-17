 Art meets science via kaiseki menu at Yamada Chikara
July 17, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Art meets science via kaiseki menu at Yamada Chikara

Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on July 17, 2018 6:05 pm  Updated on  July 17, 2018 at 4:13 pm
What a treat it is for Honolulu to have become home to a third Yamada Chikara restaurant, following Tokyo and New York City. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –