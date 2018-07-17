 The Sake Shop finds new home in Kakaako
July 17, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

The Sake Shop finds new home in Kakaako

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 17, 2018 6:05 pm  Updated on  July 17, 2018 at 4:13 pm
Malcolm and Nadine Leong closed The Sake Shop on South King Street in June, but have since reopened in a larger space in Kakaako. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –