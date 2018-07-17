Quinoa salad offers bite, creaminess and acidity

Sure, quinoa is a complete protein and a “superfood,” so it’s a great base for a hearty main-dish salad. But we also love it for its intriguing and delicate texture and nutty flavor.

To showcase these great qualities, we toast the quinoa to bring out its flavor before simmering the seeds until nearly tender. We then spread it out to cool so that the residual heat finishes cooking it gently, giving us perfectly cooked, fluffy grains.

Black beans, mango and bell pepper lend the salad bright flavor, color and satisfying heft. A simple but intense dressing made with olive oil, lime juice, jalapeno, cumin and cilantro gives this dish the acidity needed to keep its flavors fresh.

QUINOA, BLACK BEAN AND MANGO SALAD WITH LIME DRESSING

By America’s Test Kitchen

1-1/2 cups prewashed white quinoa (see note)

2-1/4 cups water

1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and chopped

1 mango, peeled, pitted and cut into 1/4-inch pieces

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed

2 scallions, sliced thin

1 avocado, halved, pitted and sliced thin

Pepper, to taste

>> Dressing:

5 tablespoons lime juice (from 3 limes)

1/2 jalapeno chili, stemmed, seeded and chopped

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves

>> Note: If you can’t find washed quinoa, rinse it before cooking to remove its bitter protective coating (called saponin).

Toast quinoa in large saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring often, until quinoa is fragrant and makes continuous popping sound, 5 to 7 minutes.

Stir in water and salt; bring to simmer. Cover, reduce heat to low; simmer gently until most of water is absorbed and quinoa is nearly tender, about 15 minutes.

Spread quinoa on rimmed baking sheet and let cool completely. Transfer to large bowl (may be refrigerated up to 3 days.)

To make dressing: Process lime juice, jalapeno, cumin and salt in blender until jalapeno is finely chopped, about 15 seconds.

With blender running, add oil and cilantro; continue to process until smooth and emulsified, about 20 seconds.

Toss cooled quinoa with bell pepper, mango, beans, scallions and dressing.

Season with salt and pepper. Top each serving with avocado. Serves 4-6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 480 calories, 27 g total fat, 4 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 239 mg sodium, 52 g carbohydrate, 11 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 11 g protein.