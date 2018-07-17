 Josh Green widens lead in lieutenant governor race
July 17, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Josh Green widens lead in lieutenant governor race

By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 17, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 17, 2018 at 1:07 am
Heading into the final month of the campaign, state Sen. Josh Green has substantially widened his lead over four other Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –