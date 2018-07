CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL HD Women’s League: Elite Parking vs. Pacific Risk Solutions, 6 p.m.; Fysiotherapie Hawaii vs. National Fire Protection, 7:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis School. Wednesday No local sporting events scheduled. BASEBALL Hawaii Read More

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

HD Women’s League: Elite Parking vs. Pacific Risk Solutions, 6 p.m.; Fysiotherapie Hawaii vs. National Fire Protection, 7:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis School.

Wednesday

No local sporting events scheduled.

BASEBALL

Hawaii Island Movers

Monday

At Sendai, Japan

Hawaii Island Movers 11, Miyagi Univ. of Education 9

Sunday, July 15

At Sendai, Japan

Hawaii Island Movers 9, Tohoku Gakuin University 9

Saturday, July 14

At Sendai, Japan

Hawaii Island Movers 5, Tohoku Inst. of Technology 1

Friday, July 13

At Sendai, Japan

Hawaii Island Movers 3, Tohoku Fukushi University 3

Note: Hawaii Island Movers finished their 4-game trip with a record of 2-0-2.