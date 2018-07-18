 2 lanes on Moanalua Freeway closed for overturned vehicle
By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
July 18, 2018
Updated July 18, 2018 10:17pm
Police have closed the two leftmost eastbound lanes of Moanalua Freeway, near the Ala Napunani offramp, due to an overturned vehicle.

The incident was reported around 9:15 tonight.

Further details are not yet available.

