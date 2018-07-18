3 visitors rescued adrift at sea off Maui

A father and his two sons escaped injury after being swept out to sea at Papalaua Beach Park this afternoon.

The Maui Fire Department and Coast Guard collaborated to rescue the three people — a 45-year-old man and two boys age 10 and 14 — who were initially spotted floating on a surfboard and bodyboards roughly one mile offshore.

A Coast Guard vessel picked up the three and transferred them to a Maui County Ocean Safety jetski unit, which returned them to shore.

The father and sons were identified as visitors from the mainland.

The incident was first reported at 1:40 p.m., when ocean conditions were choppy and winds were measured at 25 to 20 miles per hour.