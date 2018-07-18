 Chance the Rapper announces Chicagoist purchase in song
Associated Press
July 18, 2018
Updated July 18, 2018 9:20pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017

    Chance The Rapper released four songs on his website late tonight, including “I Might Need Security,” where he proclaims “I bought the Chicagoist.”

Chance the Rapper says he has purchased the former news website Chicagoist, making the announcement in a new song.

The Chicago native released four songs on his website late tonight including “I Might Need Security,” where he proclaims “I bought the Chicagoist.” WNYC confirmed the acquisition in a statement.

The public radio station says Chance the Rapper’s Social Media LLC purchased all of the Chicagoist’s assets, including its archives, internet domain and social media channels.

WNYC bought Gothamist and its affiliated websites in February from billionaire Joe Ricketts, who shuttered the sites last November about a week after New York staffs voted to unionize.

In the statement released by WNYC, Chance says he plans to relaunch Chicagoist. He calls it “an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment.”

