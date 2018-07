SHARE















ADVERTISING

Honolulu firefighters responded tonight to a three-alarm fire at a Diamond Head residence.

The fire was reported at 8:33 p.m. and firefighters were on scene by 8:37 p.m.

A Honolulu Fire Department spokesperson said the fire started at a one-story, single-family residence on the 3600 block of Diamond Head Circle and may have spread to surrounding foliage.

Further details are not yet available.