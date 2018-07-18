Hawaii rolls out first wave of free WiFi hotspots throughout isles

The state says it has rolled out the first wave of more than 1,000 free, public WiFi hotspots offering one hour of free service throughout Hawaii as a result of a deal with Spectrum.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The state says it has rolled out the first wave of more than 1,000 free, public WiFi hotspots offering one hour of free service throughout Hawaii as a result of a deal with Spectrum.

The free, state-designated hotspots are the result of a court order approving the transfer of what was then Oceanic Time Warner Cable, now Spectrum, to Charter Communications.

They are now active, or in the works, on the isles of Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Oahu.

“In recognition of the importance of public internet access for Hawaii residents, we have made it a priority to expand connectivity across the state — especially into our rural and underserved communities,” said Gov. David Ige in a news release. “It is our hope that this initiative will improve the quality of life for our residents and the general public.”

One hour of free WiFi service will be offered per device, per day from these hotspots.

Spectrum agreed to provide at least 1,000 new, public WiFi hotspots in its cable franchise areas throughout the state within four years of the May 2016 transaction. At least 100 of those hotspots must be in public parks, civic centers, community centers and other public gathering places.

To date, 44 of the 100 DCCA hotspots in public areas have been designated, with additional ones planned for Hawaii island.

The currently designated locations include:

>> Numerous bus stops around Kauai, including ones near the Garden Island Inn, Koloa Post Office and Wilcox Hospital.

>> Business and community gathering places in Hana and Wailuku on Maui, including near Hana General Store.

>> Hard-to-serve public areas in Kalaupapa on Molokai. Additional hotspots are coming to Kaunakakai by this fall.

>> Shared courtyards of the buildings housing the state Department of Taxation and state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations on Punchbowl Street on Oahu will be in place by this fall.

A list of available hotspots is on the CATV Broadband web page.