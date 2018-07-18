 High surf advisory for east-facing shores in effect through Thursday
High surf advisory for east-facing shores in effect through Thursday

By Star-Advertiser staff
July 18, 2018
Updated July 18, 2018 9:15am
A high surf advisory for east-facing shores of the isle chain from Kauai to Hawaii island remains in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to weather officials.

Strong trade winds generated by a high-pressure building to the north combined with a disturbance passing south of the islands will result in elevated surf, reaching 5 to 8 feet, along east-facing shores.

Expect strong, breaking waves, shore break, and strong, longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety officials.

