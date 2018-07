Police have closed Highway 11 between Ala Loop and Kulani Road on Hawaii island due to a “police action.”

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police have closed Highway 11 between Ala Loop and Kulani Road on Hawaii island due to a “police action.”

A bulletin asking people to avoid the area was sent out shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police advise motorists to use Steinbeck Highway to bypass the area and expect to reopen Highway 11 around 8 a.m.

This story will be updated as more details become available.