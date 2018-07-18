 Purchasing a bag only makes stores more green
July 18, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Purchasing a bag only makes stores more green

By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 18, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 17, 2018 at 10:45 pm
Maybe you’ve noticed the Australian tourists shopping at Waikele Premium Outlets wheeling their suitcases from store to store and wondered, “What’s up with that?” Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –