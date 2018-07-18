 IOC adds 7 medal events to 2022 Beijing Winter Games program
Associated Press
July 18, 2018
    International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach from Germany, speaks prior to the opening of the International Olympic Committee, IOC, executive board meeting, today in Lausanne, Switzerland.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland >> The International Olympic Committee has added seven events to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, creating a program of 109 gold medals.

The IOC says its executive board approved women’s monobob, Big Air freestyle skiing for men and women, plus mixed team events in short track speed skating, ski jumping, ski aerials and snowboard cross.

Aiming to cut organizing costs, there should be 41 fewer athletes in Beijing than the 2,933 competitors at the Pyeongchang Olympics last February.

The IOC says an improved gender balance will see 45.4 percent female athletes in Beijing, rising from 41.1 percent in Pyeongchang.

Women’s ice hockey becomes a 10-team lineup instead of eight, adding 46 athletes.

Sports losing athletes from their Olympic quota include 41 in skiing disciplines, 26 from skating, and 20 fewer in biathlon.

