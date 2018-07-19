 4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
Associated Press
July 19, 2018
Updated July 19, 2018 11:56am

    Fans and community members light candles as they gather at a vigil for rap singer XXXTentacion in Deerfield Beach, Fla., near the site where the troubled rapper-singer was killed. The 20-year-old rising star, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot outside the motorcycle dealership, when two armed suspects approached him, authorities said.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. >> A Florida grand jury has indicted four men on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in the shooting death of emerging rap star XXXTentacion.

Court records show the Broward County panel charged 24-year-old Dedrick Williams, 22-year-old Michael Boatwright, 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome and 22-year-old Robert Allen on Wednesday.

Investigators say Boatwright and Newsome confronted XXXTentacion (Ex ex ex ten-ta-see-YAWN) whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, as the 20-year-old left a Deerfield Beach motorcycle shop on June 18. He was found in the driver’s seat of his car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams was arrested two days after the shooting, and Boatwright was arrested earlier this month. Authorities continue to search for Allen and Newsome.

XXXTentacion was a platinum-selling rising star but also drew criticism over bad behavior and multiple arrests.

