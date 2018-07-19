8 dead after tourist boat capsizes in Missouri

At least eight people were killed tonight when a tourist boat capsized in a southern Missouri lake as powerful thunderstorms passed through the Midwest, the authorities said.

The amphibious boat, or duck boat, overturned in Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, around 7 p.m. as winds exceeded 60 mph.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said that the boat sank to the bottom of the lake and that seven passengers were taken to a hospital. Divers were searching for missing passengers, and the sheriff said that would continue overnight.

A sheriff’s deputy was among those on the boat when it capsized and was assisting in the rescue, he said.

The boat capsized because of severe weather, Rader said, adding that he believed that all the fatalities were caused by drowning.

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District said on Facebook that 20 or more people were on the boat.