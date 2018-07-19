 Acai bowl business in Waipahu fined $1K for operating without a permit
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 19, 2018
Updated July 19, 2018 5:28pm

  • BRUCE ASATO / 2017

    HI Cravings, also known as Jess Da Best Acai Bowls, specializes in acai bowls. The business was recently fined for operating without a food establishment permit at their Waipahu Plantation Market location.

HI Cravings LLC was fined $1,000 for operating without a food establishment permit at their Waipahu Plantation Market location.

The Hawaiii Department of Health issued a red placard and a cease and desist order on June 29, but food was still sold by HI Cravings LLC the next day while the red placard was posted at their facility.

HI Cravings LLC has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the allegations and order.

“Red placards ordering the closure of a facility must be adhered to because proper permits are critical to ensure a facility has been inspected and is following state food safety rules designed to prevent illness and possible contamination,” said Peter Oshiro, chief of the DOH Sanitation Branch. “Operating without a valid food establishment permit creates an undue risk by exposing the public to foods that many have been prepared in a substandard facility or in an unsafe way by staff.”

HI Cravings LLC at Waipahu Plantation Market subsequently obtained a valid state permit, completed the health inspection process, and has a green placard posted at their facility.

View their recent inspection report at https://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/ by using the keyword search.

