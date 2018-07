Police closed a portion of Farrington Highway in Makaha at around 8 p.m. today due to a critical accident.

The highway was blocked between Moua Street and Upena Street in both directions.

Vehicles were detoured on Lahaina Street.

All roadways were re-opened at around 10:15 p.m.