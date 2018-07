Honolulu police arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a residence in Pearl City and assaulted another man who is dating his ex-girlfriend.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Honolulu police arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a residence in Pearl City and assaulted another man who is dating his ex-girlfriend.

Police said the suspect pushed in a window air-conditioning unit, reached in and punched the victim at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect fled but the victim and the assailant’s ex-girlfriend located him a few hours later in the Pearl City area.

Police arrested him at about 3:45 a.m. today on suspicion of first-degree burglary.