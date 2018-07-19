 Giant statue of bare-chested Jeff Goldblum pops up in London
July 19, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Top News

Giant statue of bare-chested Jeff Goldblum pops up in London for 25th birthday of ‘Jurassic Park’

Associated Press
July 19, 2018
Updated July 20, 2018 12:05am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A 25-foot statue of actor Jeff Goldblum’s in a pose from a scene in the first Jurassic Park movie, which has been created by a TV channel to celebrate the film’s 25th birthday, at Potters Fields Park, London.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    People take photos by a 25-foot statue of actor Jeff Goldblum in a pose from a scene in the first Jurassic Park movie, which has been created by a TV channel to celebrate the film’s 25th birthday, at Potters Fields Park, London. Tower Bridge in the background.

ADVERTISING

LONDON >> Londoners and tourists alike have been bemused to find a giant statue of a bare-chested Jeff Goldblum next to the city’s iconic Tower Bridge.

The 25-foot (7.6-meter) statue, depicting the actor in the reclining pose he made famous in “Jurassic Park,” is meant to mark that film’s 25th anniversary.

Sky’s subscription service Now TV installed the temporary “Jurassic Jeff” statue on the south bank of the Thames Wednesday. The outlandish stunt prompted many selfies and social media posts — though some Twitter users called it “far-fetched,” pointing out that the movie wasn’t filmed in London and nor is Goldblum a London native.

Goldblum played the scientist Ian Malcolm in Steven Spielberg’s dinosaur thriller, and returned to the role this year for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Man charged for operating stolen car
NEXT STORY
Israeli parliament passes contentious Jewish nation bill
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING