 Man escapes from robber at Makiki ATM
July 19, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man escapes from robber at Makiki ATM

By Star-Advertiser staff
July 19, 2018
Updated July 19, 2018 9:00am
ADVERTISING

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery that occurred near an automated teller machine in Makiki.

Police said a man had withdrawn cash from the ATM at about 4:15 a.m. when an unknown male suspect approached him with an undisclosed dangerous instrument and demanded money.

Police said the victim refused to comply. The confrontation continued between the two men when the victim fled on foot to a nearby gas station.

An off-duty police officer intervened and the suspect fled on a moped.

There are no arrests at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY
‘Brady Bunch’ house for sale for nearly $1.9M
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING