Man escapes from robber at Makiki ATM

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery that occurred near an automated teller machine in Makiki.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery that occurred near an automated teller machine in Makiki.

Police said a man had withdrawn cash from the ATM at about 4:15 a.m. when an unknown male suspect approached him with an undisclosed dangerous instrument and demanded money.

Police said the victim refused to comply. The confrontation continued between the two men when the victim fled on foot to a nearby gas station.

An off-duty police officer intervened and the suspect fled on a moped.

There are no arrests at this time.