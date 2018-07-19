U.S. Marshals offer reward in manhunt for suspect in killing of Hawaii island officer

The U.S. Marshals Service in Hawaii today offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of Justin Joshua Waiki, the suspect in fatal shooting of a Hawaii island police officer Tuesday night.

The latest reward offer comes after the FBI on Wednesday afternoon announced a $10,000 reward for Waiki’s capture. Police officer Bronson K. Kaliloa was gunned down allegedly by Waiki, 33, during a traffic stop on Highway 11 in the area of Kukui Camp Road in Mountain View.

Law enforcement officers were continuing their manhunt for the suspect today.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Officer Kaliloa, Chief Ferreira, and the devoted officers of the Hawaii Police Department,” Gary Yandell, acting U.S. Marshal for the District of Hawaii, said in a statement today. “The men and woman of the U.S. Marshals Service stand ready and committed to support your department in any way possible and to help bring Officer Kaliloa’s killer to justice. As a long time law enforcement partner, the unnecessary death of Officer Kaliloa is also a loss to the U.S. Marshals Service and is felt agency-wide. We will persevere and be there with your department until the end.”

Hawaii island police said that at about 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, officers had learned that Waiki, who was wanted for failing to meet conditions of his bail, had pulled off to the shoulder of the highway.

When officers approached the vehicle, Waiki exited the driver’s seat and fired multiple gunshots with what was believed to be a handgun, striking Kaliloa in the neck and leg, police said. Two other officers returned fire.

Police said Waiki fled on foot into nearby brush. There was no evidence of Waiki being struck by any bullets.

Medics transported Kaliloa to Hilo Medical Center where he underwent surgery but was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Kaliloa was honored in February 2015 with the 2014 Puna Patrol Officer of the Year award.

Waiki is about 5 feet 11 inches, between 145 to 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He also has a tattoo on the front of his neck. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored jacket.

The public is advised not to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with tips and information can contact the Hawaii Police Department at 911 or at 935-3311, or the Marshals Service at (800) 336-0102. Individuals who want to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.