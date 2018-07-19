 DC Universe sets pricing plan for digital subscription
DC Universe sets pricing plan for digital subscription

July 19, 2018
    Armando Abarca, left, dressed as Batman, and Jessica Rose Davis, dressed as Wonder Woman, of Los Angeles, high five each other as they attend day one of Comic-Con International today in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO >> A digital subscription service for DC Comics superfans launching in the fall of 2018 has set its annual membership fee at $74.99.

DC Universe and Warner Bros. Digital Networks announced the pricing plan today at San Diego Comic-Con along with a trailer launch for one of its original live-action series, “Titans,” starring Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson.

The service gives subscribers access to a massive archive of classic DC films, comic books and television shows, in addition to its planned original and live-action series.

Monthly memberships will be available for $7.99 a month.

