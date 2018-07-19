 Blockbuster not yet selling Russell Crowe’s jockstrap
July 19, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Features| Top News

Blockbuster not yet selling Russell Crowe’s jockstrap

Associated Press
July 19, 2018
Updated July 19, 2018 10:35am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Blockbuster Alaska general manager Kevin Daymude moved a display case featuring the jockstrap worn by actor Russell Crowe in the 2005 movie “Cinderella Man” at a Blockbuster video store in Anchorage, Alaska, on May 2. Everything in the closing Blockbuster video store in Alaska is for sale, except the celebrity jockstrap.

ADVERTISING

ANCHORAGE, Alaska >> Everything in the closing Blockbuster video stores in Alaska is for sale, except the celebrity jockstrap.

The Anchorage store is not yet selling the jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in the 2005 movie “Cinderella Man” and other memorabilia previously owned by the actor, KTUU-TV reported.

The stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, the last two stores in the state, closed for rentals this week and reopened for video liquidation sales planned to run through August.

The host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” sent the items earlier this year to display in the Anchorage store in an effort to ramp up business. Oliver had purchased the items at what Crowe had dubbed “the divorce auction.”

“We’re not selling the jockstrap at this time,” said Kevin Daymude, general manager of Blockbuster Alaska. “But if you want, you can own the display cases it was placed in. We’re selling all of those along with the store fixtures.”

The fate of the items has not yet been determined, said Alan Payne, the owner of the stores.

“We’ve been very busy managing through the last store closures and have not made a decision on what to do with the Russell Crowe memorabilia,” Payne said. “Will deal with it after the store closing sales are complete.”

The closures of the Alaska Blockbusters leave one U.S. store remaining in Bend, Oregon.

PREVIOUS STORY
Trump aims to end automatic protections for some endangered species
NEXT STORY
A Google-affiliated company’s high-altitude balloons will deliver internet access in Kenya
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING