Now Read This

July 19, 2018
“Don’t Blink!”

By Amy Krouse Rosenthall

Illustrated by David Roberts

Getting ready for bed turns into a little bit of a game in this book that tells readers that they can stay up as long as they want … as long as they don’t blink! A little owl acts as a guide, giving hints about what to do in order to keep from closing your eyes. For ages 3-6.

“Don’t Get Caught”

By Kurt Dinan

After Max and four fellow students receive mysterious invites from the prank-pulling Chaos Club, they are caught standing on the newly defaced water tower by campus security. It was definitely a setup. It’s time for Rule No. 7: Always get payback.

For grades 8 and up.

